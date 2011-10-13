Oct 13 (Reuters) -

TOTENKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.87 3.30 6.60 (-13.0 pct) (-1.5 pct) (-5.6%) Operating loss 251 mln loss 75 mln loss 100 mln

Recurring loss 262 mln loss 88 mln loss 120 mln Net loss 340 mln loss 92 mln loss 200 mln EPS loss Y13.27 loss Y3.61 loss Y7.78 Shares 26 mln 26 mln

Annual div

nil Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

nil

NOTE - Totenko Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

