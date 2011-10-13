Oct 13 (Reuters) -
TOTENKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.87
3.30 6.60
(-13.0 pct) (-1.5 pct) (-5.6%)
Operating loss 251 mln loss 75 mln loss 100 mln
Recurring loss 262 mln loss 88 mln
loss 120 mln Net loss 340 mln
loss 92 mln loss 200 mln EPS
loss Y13.27 loss Y3.61 loss Y7.78
Shares 26 mln 26 mln
Annual div
nil Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
nil
NOTE - Totenko Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.
