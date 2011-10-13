Oct 13 (Reuters) -
BIC CAMERA INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 612.11 608.27 595.00
280.00 (+0.6 pct) (+3.2 pct)
(-2.8%) (-10.2%)
Operating 19.93 14.76 20.00
7.60 (+35.0 pct) (+66.7 pct)
(+0.4%) (-28.8%)
Recurring 22.33 11.76 22.50
8.70 (+89.9 pct) (+25.5 pct)
(+0.8%) (-24.9%)
Net 9.05 5.97 12.50
5.00 (+51.7 pct) (+17.1 pct)
(+38.1%) (-3.1%)
EPS Y5,269.06 Y3,507.39 Y7,277.77
Y2,911.11
Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
Y500.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y1,000.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Bic Camera Inc is the full company name.
