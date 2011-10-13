Oct 13 (Reuters) -

BIC CAMERA INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 612.11 608.27 595.00

280.00 (+0.6 pct) (+3.2 pct)

(-2.8%) (-10.2%) Operating 19.93 14.76 20.00

7.60 (+35.0 pct) (+66.7 pct)

(+0.4%) (-28.8%) Recurring 22.33 11.76 22.50

8.70 (+89.9 pct) (+25.5 pct)

(+0.8%) (-24.9%) Net 9.05 5.97 12.50

5.00 (+51.7 pct) (+17.1 pct)

(+38.1%) (-3.1%) EPS Y5,269.06 Y3,507.39 Y7,277.77

Y2,911.11 Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

-Q2 div nil nil

Y500.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y500.00

NOTE - Bic Camera Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3048.TK1.