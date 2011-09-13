L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
Sept 13 (Reuters) -
SAPPORO DRUG STORE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 15,2012 Feb 15,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 44.17 43.89 Operating 1.17 1.06 Recurring 1.11 1.00 Net 564 mln 500 mln
NOTE - Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd is a retailer of medicine, cosmetics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2786.TK1.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
* Hit from sale of U.S. bottling ops to be higher than expected
Feb 9 Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and extended its "Project K" restructuring program by another year.