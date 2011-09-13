Sept 13 (Reuters) -

SAPPORO DRUG STORE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 15,2012 Feb 15,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 44.17 43.89 Operating 1.17 1.06 Recurring 1.11 1.00 Net 564 mln 500 mln

NOTE - Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd is a retailer of medicine, cosmetics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2786.TK1.