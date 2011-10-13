Oct 13 (Reuters) -
MEDIA KOBO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.13 1.76 2.45
1.20 (+20.9 pct) (+25.2 pct)
(+15.1%) (+13.5%)
Operating 610 mln 421 mln
(+44.7 pct) (+90.3 pct)
Recurring 606 mln
419 mln 717 mln 309 mln
(+44.6 pct) (+94.8 pct) (+18.2%)
(-13.8%)
Net 354 mln 219 mln 417 mln
179 mln
(+61.9 pct) (+92.6 pct) (+17.5%)
(-17.0%)
EPS Y6,892.89 Y7,938.30 Y8,097.72
Y3,476.00
Diluted EPS Y6,557.36 Y7,577.79
Annual div Y2,050.00
Y2,800.00 Y2,250.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y2,050.00 Y2,800.00 Y2,250.00
NOTE - Media Kobo Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3815.TK1.