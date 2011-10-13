Oct 13 (Reuters) -

MEDIA KOBO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.13 1.76 2.45

1.20 (+20.9 pct) (+25.2 pct)

(+15.1%) (+13.5%) Operating 610 mln 421 mln

(+44.7 pct) (+90.3 pct)

Recurring 606 mln 419 mln 717 mln 309 mln

(+44.6 pct) (+94.8 pct) (+18.2%)

(-13.8%) Net 354 mln 219 mln 417 mln

179 mln

(+61.9 pct) (+92.6 pct) (+17.5%)

(-17.0%) EPS Y6,892.89 Y7,938.30 Y8,097.72

Y3,476.00 Diluted EPS Y6,557.36 Y7,577.79

Annual div Y2,050.00 Y2,800.00 Y2,250.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y2,050.00 Y2,800.00 Y2,250.00

NOTE - Media Kobo Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

