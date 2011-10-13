Oct 13 (Reuters) -
DAWN CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 78 mln
96 mln 280 mln 672 mln
(-19.2 pct) (+44.4 pct)
Operating loss 48 mln loss 28 mln
loss 15 mln prft 45 mln
Recurring loss 46 mln loss 25 mln loss 11 mln
prft 54 mln
Net loss 46 mln loss 28 mln loss 11 mln
prft 30 mln
EPS loss Y2,943.09 loss Y1,782.23 loss Y691.74
prft Y1,886.56
NOTE - Dawn Corp develops and sells software related to
geographical information systems.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
