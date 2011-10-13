Oct 13 (Reuters) -

DAWN CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 78 mln 96 mln 280 mln 672 mln

(-19.2 pct) (+44.4 pct)

Operating loss 48 mln loss 28 mln loss 15 mln prft 45 mln Recurring loss 46 mln loss 25 mln loss 11 mln prft 54 mln Net loss 46 mln loss 28 mln loss 11 mln prft 30 mln EPS loss Y2,943.09 loss Y1,782.23 loss Y691.74 prft Y1,886.56

NOTE - Dawn Corp develops and sells software related to geographical information systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

