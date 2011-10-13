Oct 13 (Reuters) -
HOGY MEDICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.84
15.65 30.70
(+1.2 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-2.0%)
Operating 4.00 4.29 6.90
(-6.8 pct) (+6.9 pct)
(-19.8%) Recurring 3.98
4.21 6.97
(-5.4 pct) (+6.3 pct) (-18.6%) Net
2.37 2.52 4.20
(-5.9 pct) (+5.9 pct)
(-5.7%) EPS Y150.67
Y160.04 Y267.00 Annual div
Y80.00 Y100.00
-Q1 div Y20.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y25.00
-Q3 div
Y25.00 Y20.00 -Q4 div
Y25.00 Y20.00
NOTE - Hogy Medical Co Ltd is a producer of disposable
surgical gowns.
