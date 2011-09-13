Sept 13 (Reuters) -

INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.51 22.45 23.40

10.90 (+0.3 pct) (-4.9 pct)

(+3.9%) (+4.6%) Operating 422 mln 527 mln

(-19.9 pct)

Recurring 663 mln 772 mln 480 mln 80 mln

(-14.1 pct) (-27.6%)

Net prft 167 mln prft 351 mln prft 100 mln loss 180 mln

(-52.3 pct) (-40.3%)

EPS prft Y9.55 prft Y19.59 prft Y5.89 loss Y10.60 Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00

-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00

Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Inaba Seisakusho Co Ltd is a producer of steel storage units.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

