Sept 13 (Reuters) -
INABA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 22.51 22.45 23.40
10.90 (+0.3 pct) (-4.9 pct)
(+3.9%) (+4.6%)
Operating 422 mln 527 mln
(-19.9 pct)
Recurring 663 mln
772 mln 480 mln 80 mln
(-14.1 pct) (-27.6%)
Net prft 167 mln prft 351 mln
prft 100 mln loss 180 mln
(-52.3 pct) (-40.3%)
EPS prft Y9.55 prft Y19.59
prft Y5.89 loss Y10.60
Annual div Y16.00 Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00
Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Inaba Seisakusho Co Ltd is a producer of steel
storage units.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3421.TK1.