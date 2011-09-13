Sept 13 (Reuters) -

SAPPORO DRUG STORE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 15,2011 Aug 15,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.87 21.60 Operating 645 mln 540 mln Recurring 607 mln 500 mln Net 333 mln 270 mln

NOTE - Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd is a retailer of medicine, cosmetics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2786.TK1.