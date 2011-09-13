L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
Sept 13 (Reuters) -
SAPPORO DRUG STORE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 15,2011 Aug 15,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.87 21.60 Operating 645 mln 540 mln Recurring 607 mln 500 mln Net 333 mln 270 mln
NOTE - Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd is a retailer of medicine, cosmetics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2786.TK1.
* Hit from sale of U.S. bottling ops to be higher than expected
Feb 9 Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and extended its "Project K" restructuring program by another year.