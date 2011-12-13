Dec 13 (Reuters) -

PALTEK CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.80 18.00 Operating 205 mln 440 mln Recurring 190 mln 440 mln Net 58 mln 216 mln

NOTE - Paltek Corp is a trading company specialising in semiconductors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7587.TK1.