CCS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.67 4.11
(+13.5 pct) (+32.9 pct)
Operating 432 mln 264 mln
(+63.7 pct)
Recurring 371 mln 275 mln
(+35.1 pct) Net
prft 298 mln loss 1.09 EPS
prft Y14,417.75 loss Y54,392.55 Diluted
EPS Y14,398.19
Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
-Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
NOTE - CCS Inc manufactures lighting equipment using light
emitting diodes (LEDs).
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
