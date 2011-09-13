Sept 13 (Reuters) -

CCS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.67 4.11

(+13.5 pct) (+32.9 pct) Operating 432 mln 264 mln

(+63.7 pct) Recurring 371 mln 275 mln

(+35.1 pct) Net

prft 298 mln loss 1.09 EPS

prft Y14,417.75 loss Y54,392.55 Diluted EPS Y14,398.19 Annual div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 -Q4 div Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00

NOTE - CCS Inc manufactures lighting equipment using light emitting diodes (LEDs).

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

