CAN DO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
47.35 46.93 62.82
(+0.9 pct) (-1.1 pct)
Operating 1.82 833 mln 1.57
(+118.7 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Recurring 1.85 909 mln 1.64
(+103.9 pct) (+9.9 pct) Net
580 mln 246 mln 416 mln
(+135.7 pct) (+24.8 pct)
EPS Y3,524.08 Y1,576.54 Y2,526.28
NOTE - Can Do Co Ltd is a discount retailer.
