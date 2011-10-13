Oct 13 (Reuters) -

CAN DO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

47.35 46.93 62.82

(+0.9 pct) (-1.1 pct) Operating 1.82 833 mln 1.57

(+118.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) Recurring 1.85 909 mln 1.64

(+103.9 pct) (+9.9 pct) Net

580 mln 246 mln 416 mln

(+135.7 pct) (+24.8 pct) EPS Y3,524.08 Y1,576.54 Y2,526.28

NOTE - Can Do Co Ltd is a discount retailer.

