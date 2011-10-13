Oct 13 (Reuters) -

NAKAKITA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.03 5.13 10.50 20.00 (-2.0 pct) (-20.6 pct) Operating 496 mln 472 mln 750 mln

1.40 (+5.1 pct) (-35.2 pct)

Recurring 534 mln 507 mln 800 mln 1.50 (+5.4 pct) (-32.6 pct) Net

312 mln 250 mln 460 mln 860 mln

(+24.7 pct) (-42.9 pct)

EPS Y16.31 Y13.07

Y24.02 Y44.92

NOTE - Nakakita Seisakusho Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of self-regulating valves.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6496.TK1.