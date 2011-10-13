Oct 13 (Reuters) -
NAKAKITA SEISAKUSHO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.03
5.13 10.50 20.00
(-2.0 pct) (-20.6 pct)
Operating 496 mln 472 mln 750 mln
1.40 (+5.1 pct) (-35.2 pct)
Recurring 534 mln
507 mln 800 mln 1.50 (+5.4
pct) (-32.6 pct) Net
312 mln 250 mln 460 mln
860 mln
(+24.7 pct) (-42.9 pct)
EPS Y16.31 Y13.07
Y24.02 Y44.92
NOTE - Nakakita Seisakusho Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer
of self-regulating valves.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6496.TK1.