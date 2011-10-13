Oct 13 (Reuters) -
DOUTOR NICHIRES HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 54.66
53.17 106.62
(+2.8 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+1.5%)
Operating 3.80 4.39 7.01
(-13.4 pct) (-13.1 pct)
(-9.2%) Recurring 4.00
4.61 7.45
(-13.2 pct) (-12.1 pct) (-8.0%) Net
1.23 2.46 3.39
(-50.1 pct) (-2.0 pct)
(-15.6%) EPS Y25.03
Y48.86 Y69.13 Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Doutor Nichires Holdings Co Ltd is the full company
name.
