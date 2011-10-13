Oct 13 (Reuters) -
RENOWN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.99
33.20 76.00
(-0.6 pct) (-48.7 pct) (+3.7%)
Operating loss 2.37 loss 1.65 prft 200 mln
(+25.3%) Recurring loss 2.16 loss
1.66 prft 300 mln
(+162.6%) Net
loss 2.76 loss 1.72 nil
EPS loss Y34.21 loss Y30.13 nil
Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Renown Inc was formed in March 2003 through the
integration of apparel makers, Renown and D'Urban.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3606.TK1.