RENOWN INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.99 33.20 76.00 (-0.6 pct) (-48.7 pct) (+3.7%) Operating loss 2.37 loss 1.65 prft 200 mln (+25.3%) Recurring loss 2.16 loss 1.66 prft 300 mln

(+162.6%) Net

loss 2.76 loss 1.72 nil

EPS loss Y34.21 loss Y30.13 nil

Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Renown Inc was formed in March 2003 through the integration of apparel makers, Renown and D'Urban.

