Sept 13 (Reuters) -

IKK INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

8.64 9.47 12.14

(-8.7 pct) Operating 759 mln 1.50 1.36

(-49.4 pct) Recurring 712 mln 1.42 1.27

(-49.9 pct) Net

loss 84 mln prft 754 mln prft 211 mln EPS loss Y22.84 prft Y227.81 prft Y57.26 EPS Y227.77

NOTE - IKK Inc is the full company name.

