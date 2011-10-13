Oct 13 (Reuters) -
DIP CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.19
4.25 12.80
(+22.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+34.4%)
Operating loss 73 mln loss 174 mln prft 600 mln
(+184.7%) Recurring loss 95 mln loss
200 mln prft 500 mln
(+197.9%) Net
loss 66 mln loss 180 mln prft 300 mln
EPS loss Y585.79 loss Y1,577.07 prft Y2,627.22
Shares 123,620 123,620
Annual div
Y800.00 Y800.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y800.00
Y800.00
NOTE - Dip Corp operates Internet sites for job
advertisements.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
