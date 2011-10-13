Oct 13 (Reuters) -

DIP CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.19 4.25 12.80 (+22.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+34.4%) Operating loss 73 mln loss 174 mln prft 600 mln (+184.7%) Recurring loss 95 mln loss 200 mln prft 500 mln

(+197.9%) Net

loss 66 mln loss 180 mln prft 300 mln EPS loss Y585.79 loss Y1,577.07 prft Y2,627.22

Shares 123,620 123,620

Annual div

Y800.00 Y800.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y800.00

Y800.00

NOTE - Dip Corp operates Internet sites for job advertisements.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

