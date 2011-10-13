Oct 13 (Reuters) -
SHINWA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 26.34 22.75 31.00
15.35 (+15.8 pct) (-17.1 pct)
(+17.7%) (+29.1%)
Operating 1.40 824 mln 2.02
992 mln
(+70.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+43.6%)
(+69.3%)
Recurring 1.42 883 mln 1.99
976 mln
(+61.2 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+39.4%)
(+47.2%)
Net 894 mln 296 mln 1.05
526 mln
(+201.7 pct) (-4.5 pct) (+17.4%)
(+28.6%)
EPS Y69.34 Y22.98 Y81.38
Y40.77
Annual div Y33.00 Y30.00 Y33.00
-Q2 div Y18.00 Y15.00
Y16.00 -Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00 Y17.00
NOTE - Shinwa Co Ltd manufacturs injection and industrial
machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7607.TK1.