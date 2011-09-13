Sept 13 (Reuters) -

IKK INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.77 11.77 Operating 1.41 1.41 Recurring 1.33 1.33 Net 248 mln 635 mln

NOTE - IKK Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2198.TK1.