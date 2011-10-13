Oct 13 (Reuters) -

THREE F CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 26.50 25.90 Operating 1.00 670 mln Recurring 1.05 750 mln Net loss 50 mln loss 250 mln

NOTE - Three F Co Ltd operates a convenient store chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7544.TK1.