Oct 13 (Reuters) -

MARUMAE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.27 938 mln 1.10

592 mln

(+35.0 pct) (-53.2 pct) (-13.2%)

(-0.5%) Operating prft 5 mln loss 227 mln prft 60 mln prft 51 mln Recurring loss 49 mln loss 287 mln prft 20 mln prft 31 mln Net loss 389 mln loss 405 mln prft 10 mln prft 23 mln EPS loss Y21,262.96 loss Y21,885.65 prft Y573.19 prft Y1,318.35 Shares 18,540 18,540

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Marumae Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

