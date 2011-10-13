Oct 13 (Reuters) -
MARUMAE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.27 938 mln 1.10
592 mln
(+35.0 pct) (-53.2 pct) (-13.2%)
(-0.5%)
Operating prft 5 mln loss 227 mln prft 60 mln
prft 51 mln
Recurring loss 49 mln loss 287 mln prft 20 mln
prft 31 mln
Net loss 389 mln loss 405 mln prft 10 mln
prft 23 mln
EPS loss Y21,262.96 loss Y21,885.65 prft Y573.19
prft Y1,318.35
Shares 18,540 18,540
Annual div nil nil
nil -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - Marumae Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
