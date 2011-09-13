Sept 13 (Reuters) -

IKK INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.14 12.14 Operating 1.36 1.36 Recurring 1.27 1.27 Net 211 mln 570 mln

NOTE - IKK Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2198.TK1.