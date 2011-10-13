MSG TERMINATED Oct 13 (Reuters) -
ONLY CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 1200.00 yen 750.00 yen
NOTE - Only Corp operates private-brand apparel shops..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo