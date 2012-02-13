BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies expect positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
Feb 13 (Reuters) -
OLYMPUS CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div nil
NOTE - Olympus Corp is a pioneer in lightweight SLR cameras. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7733.TK1.
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals