Dec 13 (Reuters) -

MITSUI HIGH-TEC INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 50.00 52.00 Operating loss 400 mln prft 400 mln Recurring loss 400 mln prft 400 mln Net loss 1.50 prft 100 mln

NOTE - Mitsui High-tec Inc is a producer of integrated circuit leadframes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6966.TK1.