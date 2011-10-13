Oct 13 (Reuters) -

LIFE FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.08 5.99 11.79 (+1.6 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 223 mln 155 mln 275 mln

(+43.4 pct) (-3.6 pct) (+47.1%) Recurring 236 mln 171 mln 295 mln (+38.1 pct) (-5.5 pct) (+38.4%) Net

prft 180 mln loss 141 mln prft 166 mln

EPS prft Y9.85 loss Y7.74 prft Y9.10 Shares 18 mln 18 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Life Foods Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

