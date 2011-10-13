Oct 13 (Reuters) -
LIFE FOODS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.08
5.99 11.79
(+1.6 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+1.1%)
Operating 223 mln 155 mln 275 mln
(+43.4 pct) (-3.6 pct)
(+47.1%) Recurring 236 mln
171 mln 295 mln (+38.1
pct) (-5.5 pct) (+38.4%) Net
prft 180 mln loss 141 mln prft 166 mln
EPS prft Y9.85 loss Y7.74 prft
Y9.10 Shares 18 mln 18
mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Life Foods Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
