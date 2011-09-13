Sept 13 (Reuters) -

FULL SPEED INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

8.04 9.27

(-13.3 pct) (-15.5 pct) Operating prft 213 mln loss 175 mln Recurring prft 260 mln loss 302 mln Net

loss 1.46 loss 1.45 EPS

loss Y10,191.76 loss Y10,131.07 Annual div

nil Y100.00 nil -Q2 div nil Y100.00 nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Full Speed Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

