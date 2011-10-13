Oct 13 (Reuters) -
BIC CAMERA INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
495.96 494.77
(+0.2 pct) (+6.3 pct)
Operating 16.39 13.25
(+23.7 pct) (+59.7 pct)
Recurring 18.93 14.76
(+28.3 pct) (+57.2 pct) Net
6.54 4.09
(+60.1 pct) (-34.1 pct) EPS
Y3,808.44 Y2,402.02 Annual div
Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil Y500.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Bic Camera Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3048.TK1.