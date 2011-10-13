Oct 13 (Reuters) -

BIC CAMERA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

495.96 494.77

(+0.2 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating 16.39 13.25

(+23.7 pct) (+59.7 pct) Recurring 18.93 14.76

(+28.3 pct) (+57.2 pct) Net

6.54 4.09

(+60.1 pct) (-34.1 pct) EPS

Y3,808.44 Y2,402.02 Annual div

Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil Y500.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y500.00

NOTE - Bic Camera Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3048.TK1.