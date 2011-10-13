Oct 13 (Reuters) -
NODA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
33.59 33.08 46.90
(+1.5 pct) (-0.7 pct)
Operating 1.66 653 mln 2.05
(+153.2 pct)
Recurring 1.69 715 mln 2.03
(+135.4 pct) Net
456 mln 570 mln 800 mln
(-19.9 pct)
EPS Y29.78 Y35.81 Y52.99
NOTE - Noda Corp produces construction materials.
