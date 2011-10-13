Oct 13 (Reuters) -
SHINWA ART AUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 714 mln
252 mln 809 mln 1.37
(+183.5 pct) (+232.6 pct)
Operating prft 92 mln loss 10 mln prft 61 mln
prft 89 mln
Recurring prft 90 mln loss 14 mln prft 59 mln
prft 87 mln
Net prft 90 mln loss 21 mln prft 59 mln
prft 86 mln
EPS prft Y1,650.18 loss Y387.27 prft Y1,078.82
prft Y1,573.97
Diluted EPS Y1,598.74
NOTE - Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd is a major auction house..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
