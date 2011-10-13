Oct 13 (Reuters) -

SHINWA ART AUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 714 mln 252 mln 809 mln 1.37 (+183.5 pct) (+232.6 pct) Operating prft 92 mln loss 10 mln prft 61 mln prft 89 mln Recurring prft 90 mln loss 14 mln prft 59 mln prft 87 mln Net prft 90 mln loss 21 mln prft 59 mln prft 86 mln EPS prft Y1,650.18 loss Y387.27 prft Y1,078.82 prft Y1,573.97 Diluted EPS Y1,598.74

NOTE - Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd is a major auction house..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

