Oct 13 (Reuters) -
MORITO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
22.93 22.97 31.00
(-0.2 pct) (+3.3 pct)
Operating 1.08 1.10 1.40
(-1.6 pct) (+159.9 pct)
Recurring 937 mln 1.03 1.20
(-9.0 pct) (+256.9 pct) Net
533 mln 578 mln 600 mln
(-7.8 pct)
EPS Y36.40 Y39.25 Y40.94
NOTE - Morito Co Ltd is a trading firm specialising in shoe
materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9837.TK1.