THREE F CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 14.33 13.92 26.50 (+2.9 pct) (+0.8 pct) (-1.8%) Operating 883 mln 562 mln 1.00

(+57.1 pct) (+40.1 pct) (+76.5%) Recurring 906 mln 614 mln 1.05 (+47.5 pct) (+39.1 pct) (+56.8%) Net

loss 51 mln prft 371 mln loss 50 mln

(+485.0 pct)

EPS loss Y6.81 prft Y49.04 loss Y6.60 Annual div

Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Three F Co Ltd operates a convenient store chain in the Tokyo area.

