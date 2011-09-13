UPDATE 3-CVS defends PBM industry against drug price hikes
* Q4 revenue rises 11.7 pct to $45.97 bln vs. est. $46.50 bln
Sept 13 (Reuters) -
SANWADO CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 20,2012 Feb 20,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.30 28.00 Operating 600 mln 450 mln Recurring 630 mln 440 mln Net 155 mln 60 mln
NOTE - Sanwado Corp is a regional home centre chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7430.TK1.
* Q4 revenue rises 11.7 pct to $45.97 bln vs. est. $46.50 bln
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A top White House aide on Thursday promoted the clothing line named after President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, drawing criticism from ethics experts one day after the president attacked a retailer for dropping her products.
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)