Oct 13 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI AND CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.96 2.06 1.97
1.04 (-5.3 pct) (-3.7 pct)
(+1.0%) (-1.0%)
Operating 288 mln 192 mln 280 mln
163 mln
(+49.9 pct) (+14.5 pct) (-2.9%)
(-8.7%)
Recurring prft 213 mln loss 258 mln prft 171 mln
prft 108 mln
(-19.5%)
(-32.4%)
Net prft 107 mln loss 197 mln prft 100 mln
prft 64 mln
(-6.3%)
(-17.2%)
EPS prft Y86.54 loss Y158.11 prft Y81.08
prft Y51.66
Annual div Y22.50 Y22.50 Y22.50
-Q2 div Y11.25 Y11.25
Y11.25 -Q4 div Y11.25
Y11.25 Y11.25
NOTE - Kawasaki and Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3045.TK1.