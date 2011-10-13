Oct 13 (Reuters) -

KAWASAKI AND CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.96 2.06 1.97

1.04 (-5.3 pct) (-3.7 pct)

(+1.0%) (-1.0%) Operating 288 mln 192 mln 280 mln

163 mln

(+49.9 pct) (+14.5 pct) (-2.9%)

(-8.7%) Recurring prft 213 mln loss 258 mln prft 171 mln prft 108 mln

(-19.5%)

(-32.4%) Net prft 107 mln loss 197 mln prft 100 mln prft 64 mln

(-6.3%)

(-17.2%) EPS prft Y86.54 loss Y158.11 prft Y81.08 prft Y51.66 Annual div Y22.50 Y22.50 Y22.50

-Q2 div Y11.25 Y11.25

Y11.25 -Q4 div Y11.25 Y11.25 Y11.25

NOTE - Kawasaki and Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

