Oct 13 (Reuters) -

SADAMATSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.51 7.20 7.80

4.00 (+4.3 pct) (-1.1 pct)

(+3.9%) (+6.7%) Operating 242 mln 171 mln 300 mln

180 mln

(+40.9 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+23.9%)

(+7.1%) Recurring 194 mln 104 mln 240 mln

160 mln

(+86.5 pct) (+31.8 pct) (+23.2%)

(+5.5%) Net 97 mln 7 mln 100 mln

60 mln

(+2.6%)

(+0.1%) EPS Y8.78 Y0.67 Y9.01

Y5.41 Diluted EPS Y8.67 Y0.67

Annual div Y2.00 Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y2.00 Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Sadamatsu Co Ltd is a retailer of jewelries and watches.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2736.TK1.