Oct 13 (Reuters) -
SADAMATSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.51 7.20 7.80
4.00 (+4.3 pct) (-1.1 pct)
(+3.9%) (+6.7%)
Operating 242 mln 171 mln 300 mln
180 mln
(+40.9 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+23.9%)
(+7.1%)
Recurring 194 mln 104 mln 240 mln
160 mln
(+86.5 pct) (+31.8 pct) (+23.2%)
(+5.5%)
Net 97 mln 7 mln 100 mln
60 mln
(+2.6%)
(+0.1%)
EPS Y8.78 Y0.67 Y9.01
Y5.41
Diluted EPS Y8.67 Y0.67
Annual div Y2.00
Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y2.00 Y2.00 Y2.00
NOTE - Sadamatsu Co Ltd is a retailer of jewelries and
watches.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2736.TK1.