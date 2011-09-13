Sept 13 (Reuters) -
WINTEST CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 583 mln 715 mln 1.06
311 mln
(-18.5 pct) (-22.5 pct) (+81.2%)
(-1.5%)
Operating loss 281 mln loss 95 mln prft 40 mln
loss 108 mln
Recurring loss 282 mln loss 94 mln prft 38 mln
loss 109 mln
Net loss 274 mln loss 104 mln prft 40 mln
loss 108 mln
EPS loss Y5,568.03 loss Y2,129.63 prft Y830.50
loss Y2,195.11
Shares 49,274 49,274
Annual div nil nil
nil -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - Wintest Corp develops and sells testing devices for
flat panel displays.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
