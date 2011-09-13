Sept 13 (Reuters) -

WINTEST CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 583 mln 715 mln 1.06

311 mln

(-18.5 pct) (-22.5 pct) (+81.2%)

(-1.5%) Operating loss 281 mln loss 95 mln prft 40 mln loss 108 mln Recurring loss 282 mln loss 94 mln prft 38 mln loss 109 mln Net loss 274 mln loss 104 mln prft 40 mln loss 108 mln EPS loss Y5,568.03 loss Y2,129.63 prft Y830.50 loss Y2,195.11 Shares 49,274 49,274

Annual div nil nil

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Wintest Corp develops and sells testing devices for flat panel displays.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

