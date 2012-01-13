Taiwan stocks flat on caution after hitting 20-month high

TAIPEI, Feb 14 Taiwan stocks traded largely flat on Tuesday, paring early gains that lifted up the index to a 20-month high, as investors exercised caution ahead of the release of the government's quarterly economic outlook on Wednesday. The main TAIEX index was flat at 9,710.93 points, as of 0411 GMT, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session. The index neared the key 9,800 level on Tuesday after it broke over 9,700 in the previous session. It hit an