North Korea says test launch of new missile type a success
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
Feb 13 (Reuters) -
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.28 trln 5.32 trln Operating loss 265.00 loss 305.00 Recurring loss 390.00 loss 400.00 Net loss 695.00 loss 600.00 EPS loss 433.70 yen loss 374.41 yen
NOTE - Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc is a power utility company, serving greater Tokyo area.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9501.TK1.
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
HAMBURG, Feb 12 German authorities said on Sunday the leak of a corrosive substance through the air conditioning system at Hamburg airport was not an attack, adding that police were investigating the incident that forced the brief closure of the facility.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in Sunday's election, maintaining his grip on power in the gas-rich nation which he wants to take into the ranks of the developed world.