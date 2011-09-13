BRIEF-Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 13 (Reuters) -
TOKYU REIT, INC.
EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
July 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Revenues 6.33 Operating 2.69 Recurring 1.86 Net 1.86 EPS
11,000.00 yen Dividend 11,000.00 yen
NOTE - Tokyu Reit, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8957.TK1.
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.