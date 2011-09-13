BRIEF-Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYU REIT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Jul 31, 2011 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 6.92 6.73 6.52
(+6.0 pct) Operating 3.12 2.91 2.88
(+8.4 pct) Recurring 2.29 2.07 2.04
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.