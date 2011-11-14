Nov 14 (Reuters) -

HIKAKU.COM CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 173 mln 263 mln 342 mln 841 mln

(-34.0 pct) (+15.4 pct)

Operating 16 mln 62 mln

2 mln 52 mln

(-73.6 pct) (+137.9 pct)

Recurring 17 mln 62 mln

nil 52 mln

(-72.8 pct) (+127.7 pct)

Net prft 1 mln prft 24 mln loss 17 mln prft 2 mln

(-93.2 pct) (+18.2 pct)

EPS prft Y52.21 prft Y766.28 loss Y550.85 prft Y87.28 Diluted EPS Y52.21 Y766.19

NOTE - Hikaku.com Corp operates a Web site comparing various services offered by companies, from credit cards to airline tickets.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2477.TK1.