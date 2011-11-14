BRIEF-Taiyo Industrial to offer off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HIKAKU.COM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 173 mln 263 mln 342 mln 841 mln
(-34.0 pct) (+15.4 pct)
Operating 16 mln 62 mln
2 mln 52 mln
(-73.6 pct) (+137.9 pct)
Recurring 17 mln 62 mln
nil 52 mln
(-72.8 pct) (+127.7 pct)
Net prft 1 mln prft 24 mln loss 17 mln prft 2 mln
(-93.2 pct) (+18.2 pct)
EPS prft Y52.21 prft Y766.28 loss Y550.85 prft Y87.28 Diluted EPS Y52.21 Y766.19
NOTE - Hikaku.com Corp operates a Web site comparing various services offered by companies, from credit cards to airline tickets.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2477.TK1.
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,720 won/share from 3,654 won/share, effective Feb. 6
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT