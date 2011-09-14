Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
THREEPRO GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
9.44 9.56 11.73
(-1.3 pct) (+22.9 pct) Operating 40 mln 244 mln 57 mln
(-83.3 pct) Recurring 28 mln 224 mln 7 mln
(-87.4 pct) Net 164 mln 174 mln 147 mln
(-5.9 pct) EPS Y9,469.15 Y10,131.01 Y8,494.81 EPS Y10,127.41 Q3 div nil nil
NOTE - ThreePro Group Inc provides IT support services.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.