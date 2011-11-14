Nov 14 (Reuters) -
OBARA GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 35.46 28.46 31.50
16.50 (+24.6 pct) (+26.8 pct)
(-11.2%) (+0.8%)
Operating 4.34 2.29 2.80
1.50 (+89.1 pct)
(-35.5%) (-27.8%)
Recurring 4.26 2.38 2.70
1.50 (+78.9 pct)
(-36.6%) (-30.3%)
Net 3.38 699 mln 2.10
1.10 (+383.8 pct)
(-37.9%) (-32.7%)
EPS Y174.08 Y35.98 Y108.07
Y56.61
Annual div Y30.00 Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q4 div Y20.00
Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Obara Group Inc is a large producer of welding
machines sold mainly to car industry.
