Oct 14 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI KASEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 7.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd is a chemical company that produces and sells artificial leather. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4235.TK1.