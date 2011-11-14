Nov 14 (Reuters) -
C-CUBE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.52
22.48 55.00
(+4.6 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+10.0%)
Operating 892 mln 425 mln 2.30
(+109.8 pct) (+30.7 pct)
(+1.8%) Recurring 1.01
539 mln 2.50 (+87.5
pct) (+36.1 pct) (+1.2%) Net
534 mln 76 mln 1.20
(+598.6 pct) (-59.6 pct)
(+14.5%) EPS Y19.84
Y2.84 Y44.55 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - C-Cube Corporation is a communications engineering
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1936.TK1.