Nov 14 (Reuters) -
AICHI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.94
23.00 46.50
(+8.4 pct) (-9.0 pct) (-0.7%)
Recurring 4.33 3.50 4.90
(+23.6 pct) (+16.3 pct)
(+7.0%) Net 2.62
2.00 2.80
(+30.5 pct) (+50.7 pct) (-41.7%) EPS
Y240.55 Y184.26 Y257.45
Annual div
Y70.00 Y80.00
-Q2 div Y35.00 Y45.00
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Aichi Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
