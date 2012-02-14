Russia says it bombed Islamic State targets near Syria's Raqqa
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
FUJI SEIKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.81 5.96 Operating 177 mln 240 mln Recurring 70 mln 135 mln Net 6 mln 120 mln
NOTE - Fuji Seiki Co Ltd is a major maker of molding systems for processing plastics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6400.TK1.
MOSCOW, Feb 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Feb 17 U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast equipment sales to rise for the first time in three years, partly driven by improving economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary, in his debut trip to Europe, warned of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and called on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defence.