Nov 14 (Reuters) -

SHODENSYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 758 mln 302 mln 1.50 (+151.1 pct) (-42.9 pct) (+89.6%) Operating loss 14 mln loss 110 mln prft 30 mln

Recurring loss 22 mln loss 121 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 26 mln loss 122 mln nil EPS loss Y3,608.34 loss Y16,702.40 Shares

7,328 7,328

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Shodensya Co Ltd provides services related to energy efficiency.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

