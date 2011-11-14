UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
WEDGE HOLDINGS
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div nil 100.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Wedge Holdings provides services related to book publishing. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2388.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.