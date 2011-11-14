Nov 14 (Reuters) -
KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.92
20.18 38.00
(-11.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-5.7%)
Operating 513 mln 1.83 1.10
(-72.0 pct)
(-72.2%) Recurring 351 mln
1.64 900 mln
(-78.5 pct) (-75.1%) Net
102 mln 694 mln 200 mln
(-85.3 pct)
(-88.0%) EPS Y1.77
Y12.07 Y3.48 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd is a chemical manufacturer.
