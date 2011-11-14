Nov 14 (Reuters) -
RIKEN TECHNOS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.19
36.80 75.00
(+3.8 pct) (+31.0 pct) (+2.2%)
Operating 1.11 1.80 1.90
(-38.6 pct) (+124.0 pct)
(-45.1%) Recurring 1.13
1.78 1.90
(-36.8 pct) (+107.8 pct) (-45.9%) Net
1.15 829 mln 1.95
(+39.1 pct) (+109.5 pct)
(-5.5%) EPS Y18.90
Y13.33 Y32.26 Annual div
Y9.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Riken Technos Corp is a speciality maker of PVC
compounds.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
